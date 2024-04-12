Digital Vigilance: ICT-15 in Action

Even as they are faced with swift technological innovations, law enforcement agencies worldwide are depending more and more on digital tools to support public safety and provide security. The Islamabad Police must make the most of its technological capabilities and institutional knowledge in order to improve policing standards and increase public confidence in law enforcement. They have demonstrated their commitment to utilizing technology for increased public safety and crime prevention with the launch of the ICT-15 mobile application. This app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store, gives citizens a direct line of communication with law enforcement. This is especially true in the capital, where the police have taken a novel approach by launching this pioneering application.

The Islamabad Police actively participate in a large number of initiatives to guarantee the safety and security of the capital’s citizens, serving as the guardians of peace and order in the capital. They are not only committed to enforcing the law; they also take a proactive, all-encompassing approach to preserving peace in the community. Therefore, they also work to instill a sense of security in the community through proactive community engagement programmes, prompt emergency services, and vigilant patrolling. They are prepared to handle new issues and maintain public safety in the Capital City by embracing cutting-edge technologies and encouraging community involvement. In order to swiftly address new issues and avert possible disturbances to the peace, they use contemporary policing strategies that make use of technology and intelligence networks. So as to develop trust and promote active cooperation toward the goal of a safer and more orderly city, the force is also committed to cultivating positive relationships with the community, planning outreach initiatives, and working with regional stakeholders. The ceaseless efforts of the Islamabad Police highlight their vital role as peacekeepers, putting forth great effort to foster an environment in which citizens can prosper and lead safe lives. Immediately, legislative bodies must constantly adjust to the changing digital environment. Therefore, respect for laws and regulations is paramount to the maintenance of a harmonious societal order. Engaging in unlawful rallies or resorting to violence against law enforcement and administrative authorities is unequivocally considered criminal behaviour. Thus, compliance with the law not only upholds the principles of justice but also contributes to fostering a climate conducive to open dialogue and civic engagement

Meanwhile, the police have shown a devotion to community involvement by actively using social media platforms in addition to their digital initiatives. In addition to facilitating instantaneous communication between the public and law enforcement, this strategy helps to restore the public’s faith in the legal system. Thus, Islamabad Police uses a data-driven strategy to fight crime and uphold public order. The police endeavours to reduce car snatching, theft, and street crime by strategically placing halting points throughout the city. This has helped to significantly contribute to the reported decrease in overall criminal activity in the Federal Capital.

Instead, the Safe City Project aligns with the overarching goal of making the capital city safe and demonstrates the Islamabad Police’s preemptive approach to technology-led policing. The integration of state-of-the-art surveillance systems, like Intelligent Video Surveillance (IVS) and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), shows that it is a deliberate act to strengthen the urban security infrastructure. They use surveillance technology to find and stop criminal activity in high-risk areas throughout the city. A further improvement in the department’s operational efficiency and situational awareness is the deployment of smart cars that are outfitted with sophisticated surveillance capabilities. Likewise, by incorporating drone technology into security operations, Islamabad Police are better equipped to respond to new threats since they have a flexible tool for situational assessment and event monitoring.

