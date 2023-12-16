Sh Rashid announces launching election campaign

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Chief of Awami Muslim League (AML), Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday announced launch of his election campaign.

Talking to journalists outside the District and Sessions Court Islamabad on Saturday, the head of Awami Muslim League said: “He does politics of two seats in the Rawalpindi”, adding that it’s not an easy task to contest the elections.

He announced to submit his nomination papers for three constituencies and would contest from two. He said the elections campaign would be launched from Lal Haveli, after submission of the nomination papers. Former minister is named in a vandalism case registered with the Kohsar police station and Judicial Magistrate Chaudhry Mehmood heard the case. Sheikh Rashid appeared before the court along with his lawyer Sardar Shehbaz.