IHC rejects plea against delimitation of Ch Nisar’s constituencies

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Amir Farooq on Saturday dismissed a plea against the delimitation of constituencies of NA-53 and PP-10 of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

Earlier on Wednesday, IHC Chief Justice Justice Aamer Farooq had reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from lawyers representing the petitioner and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Giving his arguments in the case, Advocate Kashif Malik, the counsel for the petitioner Sheikh Sajidur Rehman, a close associate of Chaudhry Nisar, said that under section 10, no changes could be made to an administrative unit. He prayed to the court to order the ECP to again include Sagri area in NA-53, which had earlier been excluded from the constituency and made part of Gujjur Khan.

Disagreeing with the petitioner, the ECP’s lawyer said delimitations of these constituencies had been done in the light of the Supreme Court (SC) verdict, and no changes could be made to them now.

The IHC CJ issued written order on Saturday, emphasized that there are no legal issues with the Election Commission’s delimitation of NA-53 and PP-10 constituencies. The Chief Justice ruled that judicial intervention is unnecessary, stating that the Election Commission faces various objections during the delimitation process, and detailed reasons are not mandatory for each objection.

The written judgment highlighted that the petitioner’s counsel failed to identify any irregularities in the delimitation process. Consequently, the petition against the delineation of NA-53 and PP-10 has been dismissed.