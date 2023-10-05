Pak-Afghan FMs discuss challenges confronting regional peace

Jilani reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties with Afghanistan

Meets Mongolia’s Dy PM, agree to enhance cooperation in mining, agri, textile sectors

TIBET, CHINA: Interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday met Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi in Tibet and discussed the challenges confronting regional peace and stability.

FM Jilani is in China on a two-day visit to participate in the third Trans-Himalayan Forum for International Cooperation, being held in Nyingchi, Tibet autonomous region, from October 4-5.

The Trans-Himalaya Forum, established in 2018, aims at fostering collaboration among regional nations on geographical connectivity, environmental conservation, ecological preservation, and the strengthening of cultural ties.

According to a statement released by the Foreign Office on X on Thursday, Jilani met Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi. During the meeting, Jilani reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties with Afghanistan.

FM @JalilJilani met Afghan Acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi in Tibet, China. FM reaffirmed 🇵🇰s commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties with Afg. Underscored that challenges confronting regional peace & stability be addressed in collaborative spirit thru collective strategies. pic.twitter.com/ACWnOXHKC2 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) October 5, 2023

He also underscored that challenges confronting regional peace and stability should be addressed in a “collaborative spirit through collective strategies”.

The meeting comes two days after Pakistan gave an ultimatum to all undocumented immigrants, including Afghan nationals, to leave Pakistan by October 31, or risk imprisonment and deportation to their respective countries.

The decision was taken in an apex committee meeting headed by Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and attended by the army chief, among others. The committee also decided that movement across the border would be subject to passports and visas, while electronic Afghan identity cards (or e-tazkiras) would only be accepted until Oct 31.

After the passage of the deadline, the authorities will kickstart an operation targeting illegal properties and businesses owned by immigrants or those being run in collaboration with Pakistani nationals.

The move had drawn a response from Afghan authorities, with Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid terming it “unacceptable” while urging authorities to revisit the policy.

Also, at least two people were killed and a child sustained injuries a day earlier when an Afghan sentry opened fire on pedestrians at the Pak-Afghan Chaman Border in Balochistan.

Meeting with Mongolia’s Dy PM

Earlier, Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani met Mongolia’s Deputy Prime Minister Sainbuyan Amarsaikhan and held a discussion with him on bilateral relations, reported on Thursday.

Both leaders agreed to deepen trade and economic cooperation in the mining, agriculture and textile sectors.

12th round Pak-Norway bilateral consultations

On the other hand, the 12th round of bilateral political consultations between Pakistan and Norway was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Additional Secretary (Europe) Muhammad Salim and the Norwegian delegation was led by Director General for Regional Affairs Vebjorn Dysvik.

The two sides reviewed the progress made after the last bilateral political consultation held in 2021.

12th Round of Pakistan-Norway Bilateral Political Consultations were held in Islamabad today. Pakistan delegation was led by Amb M Saleem, AS (Europe) while the Norwegian delegation was led by Mr. Vebjorn Dysvik, Director General, Department for Regional Affairs @NorwayMFA pic.twitter.com/npKQ6yFx4z — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) October 4, 2023

They also agreed to further strengthen cooperation in areas including investment, climate change, renewable energy and higher education.

The Norwegian delegation was also briefed about the recently established Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) by the Government of Pakistan.

The delegation was invited to explore investment opportunities under the SIFC.