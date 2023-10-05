IHC issues notices over Bushra Bibi’s plea seeking Imran’s security in jail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to respondents while hearing a plea filed by Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI Chief Imran Khan, seeking his security and protection in jail.

The high court bench comprises of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued notices to parties and summoned their reply. “I will order, what this court can do,” Justice Farooq said.

Latif Khosa pleaded to the court to allow home food for the chairman PTI. “He is kept in a jail cell, where he hardly offers his prayers,” lawyer said. “History tells that every president or prime minister have to become a guest of Adiala or Attock jails,” counsel said.

The court adjourned further hearing on the petition until the next week.

Bushra Bibi, former first lady and wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) incarcerated chairman, had earlier expressed fears that her husband life’s was ‘under threat’ in jail.

Former first lady in her statement on oath submitted to the Supreme Court, said she met with her husband in Attock Jail on August 22 and found her in ‘bad’ health condition.

The PTI chief stands united with the constitution and supremacy of law, the statement of former first lady read.

The former first lady further said the health of the chairman PTI in prison was deteriorating. The declining health of the person aged 70 years, is a serious threat to his life, the statement added.

On August 18, former first lady also wrote a letter to Home Secretary Punjab, demanding ‘B-Class facilities’ for her husband under ‘Pakistan Prison Rules’.

In the letter, Bushra Bibi noted that B-Class facilities are liable to be given to her husband, the PTI chief, as a matter of right for reasons, which include having served as Prime Minister of Pakistan.