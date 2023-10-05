UoE pays teachers glowing tribute on World Teachers’ Day

LAHORE: The University of Education organized a grand ceremony at its main Campus in Township to celebrate World Teachers’ Day.

UoE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha (H.I., S.I.), a large number of faculty members, teachers and students attended the ceremony.

The university also organized a walk in the campus while a cake was cut to pay tribute to teachers. Apart from this, the messages of eminent teachers including Dr Charles Hopkins, from UNESCO Chair (University of York) and Vice-Chancellor were also read out.

Addressing the ceremony, VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha (H.I., S.I.) said that teachers are the most important part of the society as they determine future of the nation. The role of teachers and their importance in the building a prosperous society cannot be ignored in any way and teachers deserve utmost respect and regard at all levels.

However on the other hand, a teacher should be an ideal figure not only for the students but for the entire society, he asserted and added keeping this in view, the future generation will determine their ideals and goals.

The VC said that teachers themselves are always in the process of learning as they also have to learn skills keeping in mind needs of modern age, so that they can do better education and training of students. Principals/Directors of UE along with Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Alam Saeed and Divisional Director Education Prof Dr Ayaz Khan were also present on the occasion.