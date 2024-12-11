Pakistani delegates arrive in Dallas to advocate for Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s release

DALLAS: Senator Bushra Anjum Butt has arrived in Dallas as part of a high-level delegation tasked with advancing efforts to secure the early release of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani national currently incarcerated in the United States.

Senator Butt’s visit comes as part of the Pakistani government’s sustained diplomatic initiative, led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, to obtain Dr. Siddiqui’s release on compassionate grounds.

The delegation, which includes top Pakistani officials, has been working tirelessly to engage key U.S. stakeholders and raise awareness about Dr. Siddiqui’s case. Senator Butt, nominated for this crucial mission by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, shall be meeting with Dr. Siddiqui at the facility where she is being held, offering her support and solidarity.

In her remarks, Senator Butt expressed optimism that the ongoing discussions would pave the way for a favorable outcome. “Our efforts are focused on securing Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s compassionate release and reuniting her with her family,” said Senator Butt. “The Prime Minister is personally committed to this cause and is leaving no stone unturned in seeking justice for Dr. Siddiqui.”

During her visit, Senator Butt has engaged with several U.S. officials, emphasizing the importance of the strong, long-standing relationship between Pakistan and the United States. “Pakistan highly values its bilateral relations with the U.S.,” she remarked. “We hope that this case can serve as an opportunity to further strengthen our diplomatic ties, while also demonstrating compassion and justice.”

The delegation is expected to continue its meetings with senior U.S. government officials, advocating for Dr. Siddiqui’s case, which has captured the attention of both the public and diplomatic communities in Pakistan. The outcome of these discussions holds great significance for the future of Pakistan-U.S. relations and for the well-being of Dr. Siddiqui and her family.