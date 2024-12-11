Imran Khan declares December 15 as ‘Martyrs Day’ to honor PTI workers’ sacrifices

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has announced that December 15 will be observed as “Martyrs Day” in honor of the party workers who lost their lives during the May 9 and November 26 protests.

Imran Khan, currently in jail, has also called for a judicial inquiry into both incidents, alleging that law enforcement agencies were responsible for the deaths of PTI workers.

In a meeting with her brother on Tuesday, Imran’s sister, Aleema Khan, revealed that while Imran had initially demanded an inquiry into the May 9 incident, he has now extended the call to include the November 26 events. She also shared that Imran proposed forming a joint investigation commission consisting of the country’s three most senior judges to ensure a fair and unbiased probe into the deaths of PTI supporters during the peaceful protests.

The PTI leader directed party workers across the country, including in Peshawar, to observe Martyrs Day by offering prayers for the deceased. Aleema Khan quoted her brother as saying, “A system of disbelief can survive, but one based on oppression cannot. We will not accept such a system.”

Imran Khan expressed serious concerns over the deaths of his party workers, claiming that 16 PTI supporters were killed on May 9, with additional casualties during the November 26 demonstration. He also accused authorities of attempting to cover up the deaths and injuries of PTI workers.

The former prime minister emphasized the need for access to CCTV footage to ensure a transparent investigation, rejecting any witness accounts from police officials as unreliable. He demanded the dismissal of what he called “fabricated FIRs” against PTI workers and leaders, many of whom are allegedly being detained illegally.

Aleema Khan also disclosed that her brother remained unaware of the developments in Islamabad due to restrictions imposed during his solitary confinement, with authorities denying him access to newspapers and television.

Imran Khan has urged overseas Pakistanis to stand in solidarity with the PTI’s cause. He called on them to stop sending remittances to Pakistan if the government fails to meet his demands, stating that while their families may face short-term difficulties, their sacrifices are necessary to achieve the country’s freedom.

“They are harassing your families and threatening to block your passports or arrest you upon your return,” Aleema Khan quoted him as saying.