Kurram peace talks stall as jirga fails to find common ground

ISLAMABAD: The Kohat Grand Peace Jirga, convened to address the ongoing turmoil in Kurram district, ended without a resolution on Wednesday.

As per media reports, while the jirga discussions, which began a week ago, did not yield a consensus, talks will continue today. The focus remains on restoring peace and reopening the blocked central highway that is crucial to the region’s stability.

The security situation in Kurram has sharply deteriorated, with severe shortages of essential supplies, including food, medical resources, and fuel. Residents are facing significant hardship as gas shortages have caused tandoors and restaurants to shut down, further exacerbating daily life challenges.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif addressed the jirga, emphasizing the need for unity to restore peace in the region. He stressed the importance of ending divisions and hatred, stating that peace would only be possible if these issues were addressed.

Saif assured the jirga members that the provincial government is taking action, including the use of helicopters to deliver essential medicines, and working to restore air travel to the region. He also called for the removal of private bunkers along the central highway and the disarmament of those holding heavy weaponry.

Saif acknowledged that both tribal factions in Kurram desire peace, but noted that certain elements are actively working to prolong the conflict. He urged collaboration from all sides to identify and act against these disruptive forces. The government, he added, would take strict measures against those obstructing peace efforts.

The provincial government, led by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, has also formed a special committee to monitor the peace process.

Locals at the jirga called for a sustainable resolution, particularly the permanent reopening of the Peshawar-Parachinar highway, which they believe is key to lasting peace in the region.

The ongoing violence, which has resulted in over 130 deaths since last month, has led Kurram district’s elected representatives to call for an immediate de-weaponization campaign. Additionally, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority has dispatched Rs150 million worth of relief supplies to help those affected by the conflict.

An All Parties Conference (APC) held last week expressed grave concerns over the worsening law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly the violence in Kurram.

The APC condemned the failure of both federal and provincial authorities to address the growing crisis and called for the immediate release of funds earmarked for tribal areas under the National Finance Commission (NFC) award, which has been delayed for more than two years.