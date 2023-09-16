NATIONAL

Govt announces biggest hike in POL prices

By Staff Report

— Petrol price hiked by Rs26, HSD by Rs17

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government on Friday night pushed through another hike in the prices of petrol by Rs26.02 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs17.34 per litre.

The increase brings the price of petrol to Rs331.38 per litre while HSD is Rs329.18 per litre, the Ministry of Finance said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) after midnight.

 

It added that the decision was taken owing to the increasing trend of petroleum prices in the international market.

No revision was specified in the rates of kerosene or light diesel oil.

The price increase comes on the heels of an already massive hike on Sept 1, when the interim government raised fuel prices by up to Rs18 per litre. That jump in petroleum prices had come after similar hikes by the interim government on Aug 15.

The price hike is based on existing tax rates and import parity prices, mainly because of currency fluctuation and a slight inc­rease in international oil prices.

Previous article
Imran Khan can’t be allowed to hold phone talk with sons, court informed
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

The game of priorities

Following India’s moon mission, the Chandrayaan-3 safely landed ob the moon, triggering questions and debate among scientists, political pundits, and the laymen of Pakistan,...

NAB law verdict

Downfall of the telecommunications sector in Pakistan

SC orders to restore all corruption cases against public office-holders

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.