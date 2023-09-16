Imran Khan can’t be allowed to hold phone talk with sons, court informed

ATTOCK: The jail authorities have refused to allow former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan to hold talk with his sons on telephone or WhatsApp.

The Attock Jail superintendent on Friday filed his reply in the contempt of court notice in the special court hearing Cypher case registered under the Official Secrets Act against Imran Khan.

The superintendent said that the jail rules did not permit them to allow the PTI chairman to hold a telephonic talk with his sons. Special Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain conducted the court proceedings.

The judge sought arguments on the superintendent’s reply by Sept 18 and adjourned the case till Monday.

Yesterday, the special court rejected the bail applications of PTI Chief Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cypher case.

According to the FIR, a case has been registered against former prime minister Imran Khan and Qureshi under sections 5 and 9 of the Official Sec­rets Act, 1923, read with Section 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Both PTI Chairman Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Memhmood Qureshi have been accused of wrongful communication/use of official secret information and illegal retention of a cipher telegram (an official secret document) with mala fide intention, whereas the roles of former SPM Muhammad Azam Khan, former federal minister Asad Umar, and other involved associates will be ascertained during the course of the investigations.