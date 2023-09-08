Open manholes are a common sight in Karachi and pose a grave threat to pedestrians, cyclists and motorists alike. Accidents caused by open manholes result in traumatic injuries, medical expenses and legal complications, imposing significant burdens on individuals and the already strained healthcare system. The risks are amplified during adverse weather conditions or in areas with poor lighting, where the visibility of these open manholes is severely compromised. Pedestrians are especially vulnerable, as a simple misstep could lead to a fall into an uncovered manhole, resulting in injury or worse. Vehicles traversing our roads are also at risk, as an open manhole can cause accidents that not only damage vehicles but also endanger the lives of passengers and drivers. Beyond the immediate threats to safety, open manholes reflect poorly on the overall state of our city’s infrastructure and governance. They send a message of neglect and mismanagement, undermining public trust and confidence in local authorities.

There is a dire need for a comprehensive inspection and maintenance programme. Regular and rigorous inspections can identify open manholes, damaged covers, or potential hazards before they lead to accidents. These inspections should be carried out by trained professionals who can efficiently assess the condition of manhole covers and ensure their proper installation. Stricter regulations and penalties should be enforced to ensure that utility companies’ staff take the necessary precautions and properly secure manholes after their work is completed.

Umm e Habiba

Karachi