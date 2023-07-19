NATIONAL

Pakistan, Iran hold joint consular commission meeting after eight years

By Staff Report

TEHRAN: Iran and Pakistan held the sixth joint consular commission meeting following an eight-year hiatus, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting is co-chaired by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Alireza Bikdeli and Pakistan’s Deputy Interior Minister Syed Ali Murtaza in the Iranian capital Tehran on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed important consular issues, including implementing bilateral judicial agreements on the convicts’ transfer and criminals’ extradition, and expanding judicial cooperation.

They also talked about improving cooperation between the two countries’ police and border guards as well as promoting scientific and academic exchanges.

The fifth joint consular commission meeting of Iran and Pakistan was held in the latter’s capital, Islamabad, in April 2015.

Eight killed, four missing as wall collapses in rain in Punjab
