NATIONAL

Eight killed, four missing as wall collapses in rain in Punjab

By Staff Report
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - JUNE 21: Dead bodies of hot weather victims are being placed at Edhi Morgue on Sunday, June 21, 2015 in Karachi, Pakistan. As many as 150 bodies have been shifted to Edhi morgue centre in the past 24 hours in Karachi, According to the senior officer Ahmad Edhi, the administration has decided to bury at least 30 abandoned corpses at Edhi graveyard due to lack of space. Intense hot weather, old aging and different diseases have been reported as a cause of their deaths, Edhi foundation confirmed. (Photo by Sabir Mazhar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: At least eight people were killed and four went missing on Wednesday after a wall collapsed due to rain in Rawalpindi, the rescue service reported.

The rescue service said that the incident took place in the morning on Peshawar Road in the Golrah Mor area of the city when the wall near an under-construction underpass collapsed, following heavy rain, resulting in the casualties of the labourers.

The victims were sleeping along the wall under a tent, it added.

Upon receiving the information, the rescue workers reached the site and recovered eight dead bodies from the rubble, the rescue service said, adding that a rescue operation for the missing labourers was underway.

The bodies have been shifted to a local hospital, according to the rescue service.

Previous article
Imran granted interim bail extension in terrorism probe
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Caretaker chief minister urges swift rainwater drainage operation

RAWALPINDI: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued urgent directives to the district administration and concerned authorities on Wednesday to promptly utilize all available...

Minister discusses economic revival, cultural cooperation with Australia envoy

Pakistan leads way in embracing SDGs as development agenda, UN told

Government to retire early to move elections ahead: media

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.