Imran granted interim bail extension in terrorism probe

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Wednesday extended the interim bail of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in three cases.

The bail has been extended until July 26 for cases registered against him at the police stations Kahna and Bhara Kahu.

Earlier, the ATC in Lahore issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khan and other party leaders in two arson cases. The warrants were issued due to their continuous absence from the hearings of cases 23/366 (Model Town police station) and 23/1078 (Naseerabad police station).

Alongside Khan, the warrants were also issued for his confidants Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarrat Cheema, and Hassan Ullah Niazi.

It is important to note that the PTI chief is facing over 100 cases with different charges throughout the country.