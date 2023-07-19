NATIONAL

Imran granted interim bail extension in terrorism probe

By Staff Report
TOPSHOT - Police cammandos escort former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on May 12, 2023. Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on May 12, after his arrest on corruption charges this week sparked deadly clashes before being declared illegal. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Wednesday extended the interim bail of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in three cases.

The bail has been extended until July 26 for cases registered against him at the police stations Kahna and Bhara Kahu.

Earlier, the ATC in Lahore issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khan and other party leaders in two arson cases. The warrants were issued due to their continuous absence from the hearings of cases 23/366 (Model Town police station) and 23/1078 (Naseerabad police station).

Alongside Khan, the warrants were also issued for his confidants Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarrat Cheema, and Hassan Ullah Niazi.

It is important to note that the PTI chief is facing over 100 cases with different charges throughout the country.

