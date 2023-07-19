Rasheed predicts crucial weeks ahead for politics

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) president and former interior minister, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, has highlighted the significance of the next three weeks for Pakistan’s politics, predicting clashes among parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the possible disintegration of the alliance.

In a message posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday, the former interior minister stated that several critical decisions would shape the country’s political landscape. These decisions include rulings from the Supreme Court, the formation of a caretaker government, the election date, and the population census, all of which are expected to be finalized before August 12.

He emphasized that these decisions are crucial for resolving Pakistan’s political and economic challenges.

Sheikh Rasheed also raised concerns about the upcoming elections, stressing that the transparency, public satisfaction, and international acceptance of the electoral process are more important than the timeline itself, be it 60 or 90 days. He also highlighted the significance of choosing either a politician or an economist as the caretaker prime minister.

The seasoned politician emphasized the indispensable link between political stability and economic and financial stability, asserting that one cannot be achieved without the other. He pointed out that the PDM, comprising an alliance of 13 parties with conflicting interests, is an unnatural coalition that is likely to disintegrate before the elections when they compete on their respective party symbols.

Addressing the critical issues facing the country, Sheikh Rasheed questioned who would be held responsible for the soaring prices of essential commodities like flour and sugar, the high exchange rate of the dollar, and the elevated electricity tariffs. He expressed concern about public dissatisfaction over the government’s decision to secure a one billion dollar loan from the IMF.

Furthermore, the AML leader warned that inflation, unemployment, increased utility prices, currency devaluation, and the harsh conditions imposed by the IMF could lead to severe hardships for the poor and may result in political setbacks for the PDM. He said that the IMF’s conditions are hazardous for the less privileged and could be seen as a charge sheet against the government.

As the political landscape in Pakistan intensifies, Sheikh Rasheed’s insights shed light on the challenges and potential outcomes that lie ahead for the nation.