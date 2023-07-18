Six killed, about 20 injured as bus falls in ditch in GB

ISLAMABAD: At least six people were killed and around 20 others injured after a bus fell into a ditch near the Diamer district of the Gilgit-Baltistan region, rescue officials said.

The accident took place in the afternoon in the Thalechi area on the Karakoram Highway, resulting in casualties, rescuer Kaleem Ullah from the state-run rescue organisation Rescue 1122 told the media.

Upon receiving the information, the rescue workers reached the site and carried out the rescue operation with the help of locals, said the rescue service.

The victims were shifted to local hospitals, the rescue official said.