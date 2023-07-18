Sports

Shakeel ton fires Pakistan into lead against Sri Lanka

By AFP
Pakistan's Agha Salman (R) and Saud Shakeel run between the wickets during the third day play of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 18, 2023. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

GALLE: Saud Shakeel hit an attacking century and, along with overnight partner Agha Salman, helped Pakistan take the lead against Sri Lanka on the third day of the rain-hit first Test on Tuesday.

The tourists reached 313-6 at lunch, one run ahead of Sri Lanka’s first innings total, after a delayed start to the day due to rain and a wet outfield in Galle.

Left-hander Shakeel, who started the day on 69, was batting on 119 alongside Noman Ali on 13.

Shakeel, playing in his sixth Test, hit a boundary and took three runs to raise his second Test ton in a 177-run stand with Salman, who soon fell stumped to off-spinner Ramesh Mendis on 83.

The pair rescued Pakistan from a precarious 101-5 on day two as they took on the Sri Lankan spinners led by left-armer Prabath Jayasuriya, who rattled the visitors on Monday with three top-order wickets including skipper Babar Azam.

Both Shakeel and Salman scored runs briskly and hit regular boundaries but the run rate dipped after Salman’s departure.

