Sirajuddin Aziz sworn in as banking ombudsman by president

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi conducted the swearing-in ceremony for Sirajuddin Aziz, who assumed the role of banking ombudsman on Tuesday.

The event took place at the presidential residence, in accordance with clause (2) of Article 203-C of the Constitution.

Earlier this month, Sadiq Sanjrani, in his capacity as acting president, approved the appointment of Aziz as the banking ombudsman.

Aziz brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the position, having worked in prominent banking roles across Pakistan, China, Hong Kong, the UK, Nigeria, and the UAE. Most recently, he served at Habib Bank AG Zurich.

His career includes holding the esteemed positions of president and chief executive officer (CEO) in other renowned commercial banks in Pakistan.

As a Fellow of the Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP), he has made significant contributions to the banking sector. Aziz’s involvement with IBP extends to his role as the editor of the Journal of The Institute of Bankers Pakistan for over a decade.

Furthermore, Aziz is a member of various prestigious institutions such as the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs and the English Speaking Union of Pakistan. He has actively served on the board of governors of several educational institutions and social organisations.

Aziz is renowned for his insightful presentations at esteemed universities and professional forums, where he covers a wide range of topics. He has also appeared on televised discussions focusing on finance and the economy.

In addition to his vast professional contributions, Aziz is a prolific writer. He regularly contributes articles to both national and international dailies as well as various journals and magazines.

Aziz is also a published author, with notable works such as “In Quest of Mirage,” “Bitter & Sweet: Life & Times of Dad,” “The Essence of Islam,” and “Emerging Dynamics of Management” to his name. His writings cover a diverse range of subjects, showcasing his intellectual versatility.