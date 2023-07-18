Parliamentary committee takes action on employee regularisation

ISLAMABAD: The Special Committee of the National Assembly for Affected Employees, chaired by Abdul Qadir Mandokhail, convened a session to discuss the regularization of employees in various government departments.

During the meeting, the committee issued directives, administered show-cause notices, and mandated the retraction of specific letters to ensure fair treatment of employees.

Port Qasim Authority informed the committee that they have already regularized 48 contract employees in accordance with the committee’s directives. They further assured the committee that the remaining 29 employees would also be regularized in the near future.

Secretary Ghufran Memon expressed their intention to seek guidance from the Establishment Division regarding the allocation of jobs in the Son quota. They assured the committee of their commitment to promptly follow the instructions provided by the establishment division and submit a report accordingly.

The State and Frontier Regions officers informed the committee that they currently have a regular workforce of 25,000 levies officers. However, 5,222 levies officers are still awaiting regularization. In response, the committee instructed the relevant authorities to regularize the employment of the remaining 5,222 employees by 1:00 pm on Tuesday and submit a report on the matter.

The drug regulatory authority officers reported to the committee that they have implemented the committee’s instructions for the regularization of five employees. They have also reinstated a daily wage worker who was previously terminated. The case of pension for one employee has been referred to the Ministry of Finance. The committee has ordered the Ministry of Finance to withdraw its letter from 2015 that abolished pensions, affecting approximately 300 employees. They further instructed the officers to handle pension matters in accordance with the act.

During the session, an employee of Radio Pakistan informed the committee that she is the author of 17 books and has received four awards. She also mentioned that a court decision has recently been made in their favour. The employee stated that although there were initially 24 employees, their services were not being regularised.

In response, the committee issued orders to regularize the services of the 24 employees, including Rehana Sohelri, and instructed the relevant authorities to submit a report by 1:00 pm on Tuesday. The committee also directed the concerned to submit a progress report on the ongoing instructions regarding Agha Muhammad Yasir and Rafila Yasmeen by Tuesday at 1:00 pm.

Asghar Mahmood has been issued a show-cause notice, and his pension has been stopped due to his involvement in sabotaging and demoting Aisha Inam. The committee also ordered the restoration of Inam’s seniority.

Muhammad Ashraf’s request for a report has been addressed, and the officers stated that Rizwana Khan’s issue will be resolved after approval by the board meeting. The committee has ordered a report on Rizwana Khan’s case to be submitted by Tuesday at 1:00 pm. Khurram Iqbal has been instructed to hold a meeting with the administration and find solutions to the issues.

Concerning the Urdu department, employees informed the committee that instructions had been given three times for the regularization of 40 translators and composers, but the implementation has not yet taken place. The committee ordered the regularization of 30 employees, including Irfan Durrani, and requested a report by Thursday at 1:00 pm. A report has also been sought on Imran Haider’s request by Tuesday at 1:00 pm.

The officers of the Election Commission informed the committee that 29 employees have been regularized as per the committee’s instructions. An inquiry has been initiated against 14 other employees, resulting in disciplinary action against two employees. The issue of the remaining 12 employees has been resolved.

Furthermore, the committee summoned the chairman and director general of PEMRA to appear before them on Tuesday at 1:00 pm to explain their absence.

Regarding the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA), the officers informed the committee that they were working on the reinstatement of 46 employees. However, the recent budget has zero allocation for regular employees, indicating the closure of ERRA. ERRA Representative Saeed Khan, on behalf of the employees, informed the committee that the budget has been approved. The committee ordered the reinstatement of the 46 employees and requested a report by Tuesday at 1:00 pm.

The officials from the Press Information department informed the committee that they have initiated the process of obtaining PC-IV approval for project employees. Once the project is approved, the employees will be accommodated accordingly. They have forwarded a summary to the Ministry of Finance for 23 employees. Adnan Akram Bajwa, the Executive Director of the Associated Press of Pakistan, informed the committee that they have successfully regularized all contractual employees as per the committee’s directives. Concerns regarding seniority and promotions were addressed through a meeting, resulting in the restoration of seniority rights from 1996 for the reinstated employees, along with future promotions.

The officers of the Power Division informed the committee that the Ministry has instructed all Chief Executives to comply with the committee’s directives. However, the committee questioned why the letter has not been retracted yet. The committee ordered the retraction of the letter and requested a report to be submitted by Tuesday at 1:00 pm.

Employees of PESCO informed the committee that the Chief Executive of PESCO had assured them that 56 employees would be reinstated within three days. However, no action has been taken yet. The Chief Executive of PESCO has been issued a show-cause notice, and a report has been requested by Tuesday at 1:00 pm. A report has also been sought at the request of Haroon and others.

The officers of the Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) were questioned regarding the regularization of 350 employees that has not taken place yet. The committee ordered the removal of the Chief Executive of MEPCO from service and approved the privilege motion (Tehreek-e-Istehqaq) against him. The committee directed the DG of FIA to conduct a thorough inquiry. The Chief of IESCO informed the committee that the Ministry has given clearance and requested the Ministry to formulate a uniform policy for all companies and DISCOs to streamline the process.

The Chief Executive Officer of FESCO informed the committee that the FESCO Board has approved the regularization of 771 employees. However, the Ministry’s letter in this regard has not been retracted yet. The committee directed the Ministry to retract the letter on Tuesday and send it to the Chief Executives of all companies to initiate the process. The committee requested a report to be submitted on Thursday.

The officers of the Ministry of Water Resources informed the committee that interviews for the implementation report on 17 employees have not yet been conducted. Mazhar Hayat from the Ministry of Water Resources and GM Power Tarbela assured the committee that the implementation report on the committee’s instructions would be provided on August 7.

The continuous absenteeism and non-performance of the Chief Executive of K-Electric, the head of HR, and others led to the approval of Tehreek-e-Istehqaq, and summons were issued. The committee demanded that the government intervene as the contract of K-Electric has expired and should not be extended further. The government should take over the responsibility. The committee expressed concerns about the exploitation of employees and the zero level of performance at K-Electric.