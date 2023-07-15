Elite capture

Liaquat Ali Khan must have known the future of Pakistan when, just before passing away after being shot by an assassin, he said, ‘May Allah protect Pakistan’. In our dear homeland, things are getting messy and the future of Pakistan looks bleak and gloomy.

Economy is in a tailspin, crime rate is high, electricity is rapidly becoming a rare commodity, youth is directionless, infrastructure is not up to the mark and political scenario is confusing. Is there any ray of hope for the people? In the foreseeable future, no. The current political battle in the country points to the fact that the only ‘class’ that seems to be secure and the centre of all debate is the one called elite. For instance, hundreds of opposition workers belonging to middle and lower-middle classes have been arrested by police, but no news channel talks about their fate. But the same media is pretty concerned about the powerful few having high social status and influential family background. They remain the centre of attraction and in the spotlight all the time. It seems the biggest issue facing Pakistan now is whether such souls will be dealt with in accordance with law or otherwise. There should indeed be justice for all, but why should the media focus only on the elite?

It shows the pathetic manner in which society tends to view and treat the middle and lower classes. Such is the sorry state of affairs in Pakistan that they are forced to live a life worse than that of, say, insects.

The people of Sindh and Balochistan are particularly disadvantaged as they have to endure skyrocketing inflation and poverty and perpetual tribalism, feudalism and political parties that are indifferent to their sufferings and misery. I have come across many people who, till a few years ago, were enthusiastic about changing the fate of the country and who wanted to play a vibrant and positive role in the process. However, they are now the most depressed souls and want to leave the country. Why would anyone want to live in a country that offers nothing but depression, frustration, hopelessness and elite capture? Those who cannot leave for whatever reason can only continue to hope against hope that things will someday get better in the country.

MOHAMMAD USAMA

LARKANA