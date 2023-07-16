NATIONAL

Ukraine FM likely to arrive in Pakistan on 20th

By Monitoring Report

ISLAMABAD: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Koliba is likely to visit Pakistan next week to meet the civil-military leadership of the country.

According official sources, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Koliba would arrive on a three-day visit to Pakistan on July 20.

During his stay in Pakistan, Koliba will meet his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif besides holding meeting with military authorities.

However, there was no official confirmation on either side about the visit.

It may be noted that Islamabad maintains a neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict as it has expressed concerns over the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

Last year, FM Bilawal reiterated Pakistan’s neutrality on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying that Islamabad was not taking sides.

“We would not be taking sides as we are sick and tired of wars and conflicts,” the minister said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

 

