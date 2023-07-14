NATIONAL

Funeral prayers of martyrs of Zhob attack offered at native towns

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Funeral prayers of martyrs who embraced martyrdom while valiantly thwarting a full scale terrorists attack on Zhob Garrison and during an intense exchange of fire with hardcore terrorists in Sui the other day were offered at their native towns with full military honor.

The funeral processions were attended by serving and retired officers/soldiers, relatives and a large number of people from different segments of society.

In a statement, the ISPR said the Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs.

