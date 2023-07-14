NATIONAL

HEC asks students, parents to check recognition of institution before taking admission

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has urged students to ensure the accreditation of professional degree programmes and the recognition of admitting university/sub-campus from HEC before taking admission.

According to HEC, the professional degree programmes include Engineering, Medicine & Dentistry, Veterinary Education, Nursing, Architecture and Town Planning, Pharmacy, Law, Homoeopathy, Tibb, Agriculture, Business, Computing, Teacher Education, and Technology.

The programmes required accreditation from the respective professional councils, it said.

To verify the accreditation status of your desired programme, HEC asked students to reach out to the concerned professional councils’ website hec.gov.pk/site/accredita.

The commission further added that for professional and non-professional programmes, it was equally essential to ensure that the admitting university or sub-campus was recognised by the HEC.

The HEC also asked the students to check the recognition status, visit: hec.gov.pk/site/HEls.

