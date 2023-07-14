NATIONAL

Students awarded Rs 6 million under Chinese Ambassador Scholarship Program

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: The University of Peshawar (UoP) distributed Rs. 6 million in cash assistance to deserving students under the Chinese Ambassador Scholarship Program 2023.

The China Study Center (CSC) at UoP organised the scholarship distribution ceremony, alongside the “Prizes Distribution of Art Competition & Exhibition” titled “Decade of China Pakistan Economic Corridor” at the Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Khan Auditorium, UoP.

Provincial Minister for Higher Education & Archives Libraries Justice (retired) Irshad Qaiser, the chief guest, congratulated the students on their scholarship success, stating the financial aid would help alleviate financial burdens, aiding students in shaping Pakistan’s future.

Professor Dr. Kausar Takrim, Director of CSC, revealed the centre had distributed Rs. 18 million amongst deserving students to date, according to Gwadar Pro.

This year, RMB 150,000 (equivalent to Rs. 6 million) was distributed among the university’s deserving students.

Last year, the CSC distributed Rs. 4.5 million under the same scholarship programme.

“CPEC is a game-changer project, bringing peace and prosperity to South Asia. It will transform and modernise Pakistan,” said Ms. Takrim.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Idrees, Vice-Chancellor, UoP, highlighted the significance of the 10th anniversary of CPEC due to the substantial progress made by Pakistan under this flagship project.

He praised the university for producing high-quality graduates, making it a key institution for regional cooperation, development, and integration.

The Vice-Chancellor also emphasised the positive impact of the CSC’s establishment at UoP, with the financial and technical support of the Chinese embassy, on fostering mutual understanding between China and Pakistan.

He expressed confidence in the centre’s continued efforts to enhance the relationship between the two nations.

Previous article
Funeral prayers of martyrs of Zhob attack offered at native towns
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

China condemns premeditated acts of desecration of Quran

BEIJING: China supported the urgent debate held at the United Nations Human Rights Council over public and premeditated acts of desecration of the Quran...

PEF approves fee increase, introduces e-voucher system

Chinese companies keen to set up joint ventures in Pakistan

Epaper_23-07-14 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.