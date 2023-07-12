NATIONAL

Tribal war over land leaves 11 dead in KP

By Anadolu Agency
A Pakistani army soldier stands guard on a border terminal in Ghulam Khan, a town in North Waziristan, on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, on January 27, 2019. - Afghans harboured furtive hopes on January 27 that talks between the US and Taliban leaders could end decades of conflict, despite fears an American withdrawal might unleash even more violence. American negotiators and the Taliban on January 26 said the two sides had made substantial progress in the most recent round of talks in Qatar, promising to meet again to continue discussions that could pave the way for official peace negotiations. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: Fierce fighting between two rival tribes in the northwest over a piece of land claimed another two lives on Tuesday, raising the casualties to 11 over the past five days, officials and media reported.

The clashes involving heavy weapons, including rockets from both sides, have brought life to a standstill in several parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram tribal district, which sits on the Afghanistan border.

Confirming the fresh casualties, Kurram’s Deputy Commissioner Syed Saif-ul-Islam told reporters that tribal elders are negotiating with the rival groups in an attempt to halt the clashes.

Some 67 people from both tribes, including unarmed tribesmen, have been injured in the clashes, health officials said.

Seven people, including five teachers, were killed in May this year when gunmen opened fire in a high school in the Shia-dominated Parachinar town, the administrative headquarters of Kurram district.

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Turi, who hails from Kurram, told reporters that he himself is involved in negotiations aimed to broker a cease-fire between the rival tribes.

He hinted that army troops could be posted in the region to contain clashes.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), in a statement, said there are “alarming reports of rising militancy feeding into local conflicts” in the region.

The human rights group urged the government to “immediately undertake to resolve all sectarian differences peacefully and restore law and order to this region.”

Clashes over land and ownership of mountains have long been frequent in the country’s seven tribal districts along the Afghanistan border, claiming hundreds of lives in recent decades.

