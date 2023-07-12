NATIONAL

Pakistan eyes on promoting softer image to world through Gandhara tourism: official

By Monitoring Report
== With AFP story by Sebastian Smith: Lifestyle-US-Pakistan-art-religion-politics-exhibition == A 2nd - 3rd century Buddha statue is on display August 10, 2011 at the Asia Society Museum in New York. The museum is presenting an exhibition of Buddhist sculptures and other works from the Gandhara region of Pakistan never before exhibited in the United States. AFP Photo/Stephen Chernin (Photo credit should read STEPHEN CHERNIN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan wants to project its softer image to the world by promoting Gandhara tourism, and in this connection, a three-day event is being commenced here from July 11, the chairperson of the prime minister’s task force on Gandhara tourism said.

The international Gandhara symposium titled “Cultural Diplomacy: Reviving Gandhara Civilisation and Buddhist Heritage in Pakistan” will be addressed by scholars and Buddhist leaders from different countries, according to the official Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.

Speaking to the media on Monday, a day prior to the event, Vankwani said that Pakistan has huge potential for tourism due to its rich heritage of Gandhara civilisation that needs to be preserved and promoted.

The official said that besides promoting the country’s soft image, the promotion of Gandhara tourism will lead to enhanced commercial activities and attract foreign exchange to his country by increasing religious tourism.

