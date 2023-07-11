UN agency urges Pakistan to harness power of gender equality for prosperity

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is one of the eight countries projected to contribute to half of the global population growth by 2050, with the current population estimated at 240.5 million and expected to reach a staggering 403 million by 2050, according to the UN Population Fund (UNFPA).

In a statement on World Population Day, Dr. Luay Shabaneh, Pakistan representative for UNFPA, emphasized that Pakistan, with almost 3 percent of the global population, plays a significant role in shaping the future and well-being of humanity.

The rapid population growth in Pakistan presents both challenges and opportunities. While it offers immense human capital potential, effectively harnessing this potential requires focused efforts to ensure gender equality, women’s empowerment, and access to quality education and healthcare.

He stressed that placing women and girls at the centre of these efforts is crucial.

Investing in women’s health and education, addressing gender disparities, and providing economic opportunities are critical steps toward building a sustainable and prosperous future.

Dr. Shabaneh highlighted the importance of empowering women through employment, which can unlock their potential and increase labour market participation, driving economic growth.

Uplifting maternal health and improving access to family planning are essential elements that need urgent attention. Progress in these areas has been slow, hindering the collective ability to create positive change. Challenging societal norms, attitudes, and practices that perpetuate gender discrimination and inequality is also imperative.

By doing so, an enabling environment can be created where everyone, regardless of gender, can thrive and contribute to societal betterment.

Dr. Shabaneh emphasized that addressing these disparities and empowering women and girls can unlock immense potential, foster inclusive societies, and work towards a brighter future.

On World Population Day, the focus in Pakistan should shift from mere numbers to unleashing the power of gender equality. Gender-based discrimination harms individuals directly affected and hampers overall progress and well-being. Women and girls continue to face numerous barriers and inequalities, limiting their opportunities and stifling their potential.

World Population Day, observed on July 11 annually, aims to raise awareness about global population issues and promote dialogue on the significance of reproductive health, gender equality, and sustainable development.