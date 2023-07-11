PM emphasises reducing resource disparity among population

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized the importance of empowering communities and unlocking their potential through investments in better health and education facilities, while creating an enabling environment.

In his message on World Population Day, observed globally Tuesday, he draws attention to the disparity between the increasing population’s requirements and the availability of resources.

The prime minister highlighted that affirmative policy actions are needed to empower communities and individuals. He asserted that population remains central to effective national planning and that managing population growth is crucial for socioeconomic development, particularly in developing countries.

He emphasized that no country, regardless of its resources, can effectively tackle the population explosion. Therefore, finding a balance between population and resources is fundamental to meeting the needs of the growing population.

This year’s World Population Day theme, “Unleashing the Power of Gender Equality,” serves as a powerful reminder of the imperative to empower women, girls, and men while eliminating discrimination.

The prime minister believes that mainstreaming gender equality in national life will contribute to achieving development goals and increasing human productivity. He underscores that gender equality is not only a matter of human rights but also an economic requirement.

Sharif asserts that the concept of development is rooted in the welfare of the people, emphasizing the significance of effective communication between policymakers and the public for better outcomes.

He acknowledges the challenges posed by factors such as climate change, geopolitical uncertainties, market dysfunction, and gender inequality, which hinder progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). To address these challenges, he calls for greater political will and commitment.

Investing in the empowerment of communities and promoting gender equality are essential steps towards sustainable development and achieving the welfare of the people.

The prime minister emphasizes the need for a concerted effort and effective communication between policymakers and the public to overcome these challenges and realise a prosperous future for all.