Masood encourages Pakistani-US doctors to unite, celebrates their contributions to society

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s ambassador to the US, Masood Khan, has praised the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) for its significant contributions to Pakistan’s health, education, and economic sectors.

Speaking at AAPNA’s annual convention, Ambassador Khan emphasized the importance of unity among the Pakistani diaspora as Islamabad faces various challenges.

The convention, which concluded in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday night, saw the participation of thousands of Pakistani doctors. The week-long event included a variety of activities, such as showcasing Pakistani products and culture.

During his address, Ambassador Khan stressed the need for solidarity, stating, “We have one persona, one identity, one flag, one anthem. We are one nation. There should be no fissures or divisions among the Pakistani community.”

He urged the diaspora to bridge any differences rather than widen them, expressing his confidence in Pakistan’s ability to overcome obstacles and emerge as a successful nation.

Khan also encouraged attendees to remain optimistic, reject despondency, and demonstrate unity. Dr. Arshad Rehan, in support of the Ambassador’s sentiments, reaffirmed APPNA’s unity and highlighted the overwhelming support for the organisation and the record number of participants in all events.

In discussions with Pakistani-American physicians, the ambassador assured them that they could continue visiting Pakistan without fear or apprehension, emphasizing that no lists were being prepared to target them. He acknowledged the invaluable contribution of overseas Pakistanis and their freedom to visit their motherland.

Regarding APPNA’s role, Khan said: “APPNA is the bright face of Pakistan and is playing the role of a bridge builder between Pakistan and the United States.” He expressed pride in APPNA’s achievements and anticipated even greater contributions to both the US and Pakistan.

Notably, Ambassador Khan commended APPNA’s efforts in disaster response and relief, both within Pakistan and in response to devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. He praised APPNA’s ability to transcend boundaries and reach out to people in distress, emphasizing that the organization’s service to humanity has elevated its profile.

The ambassador also recognized APPNA’s contributions to health tech start-ups, telemedicine, online pharmacies, and the establishment of hospitals. He noted that these contributions had not only advanced the healthcare sector but had also bolstered Pakistan’s digital economy.

Dr. Rehan provided further insight into APPNA’s social and disaster relief programs, emphasizing the organization’s goal of involving second and third generation of Pakistani-Americans to ensure the continuation of its humanitarian work.

Prominent Pakistani-American businessman and philanthropist Syed Javaid Anwar, along with Dilawar Syed, Deputy Administrator (designate) of the US Small Business Administration, also addressed the banquet.