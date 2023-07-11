Imran, former aide face arrest warrant over criticism of ‘puppet’ ECP boss

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry in a case involving the alleged contempt of Sikandar Sultan Raja, the chief election commissioner.

The decision to issue the warrant was made by a four-member bench, headed by member Nisar Durrani.

The leadership of the opposition party, most notably Khan, have been criticising the “partisan” conduct of the commission and Raja since its government was removed in April of last year.

Khan, in particular, has criticised Raja, describing him as a “puppet” of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance and “biased” against his party.

The party has repeatedly demanded Raja step down, saying it cannot trust the results of polls conducted under his leadership.

Following numerous instances of Khan targeting the commission in his speeches, the ECP in August of last year issued notices to the three over passing “inappropriate remarks” and levelling allegations against the commission and its members.

It said Khan had used “insulting and indecent language” against Raja in rallies on July 12, 18, 21, 27, August 4 and 8.

According to the Election Act 2017, Section 10 titled “Power to punish for contempt” states the “election commission may exercise the same power as the high court to punish any person for contempt of court and the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 (V of 2003), or any other law pertaining to contempt of court shall have effect accordingly.”

During the hearing on Tuesday, both Khan and Chaudhry, along with former PTI secretary general Asad Umar, were notably absent despite being summoned by the commission. Their failure to appear prompted further action from the regulator.

Umar’s assistant, representing his counsel, informed the commission that his client had prior commitments, including another court case and a medical appointment. The assistant requested an exemption from personal appearance on Umar’s behalf.

Considering the circumstances, the election commission granted the request and instructed the lawyer to formally submit a plea regarding the matter.

Likewise, Chaudhry’s counsel informed the commission that the former minister was in Lahore, while his lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, was attending proceedings at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Consequently, in light of their absence, the ECP issued non-bailable arrest warrants for both individuals. The commission adjourned the hearing until July 25, allowing for the necessary legal procedures to take place.