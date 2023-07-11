PM: Pakistan eyes $40bn investment from Gulf for agricultural development

ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif expressed his government’s ambition to secure substantial investments from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations for Pakistan’s food and agriculture sector.

In a tweet, the prime minister highlighted that GCC countries currently import food items and agricultural products worth $40 billion annually.

He outlined that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would oversee this endeavour, with preparations already underway. He projected that over the next four to five years, approximately $40 billion would be invested, leading to the creation of four million new jobs.

At the National Seminar on Agriculture & Food Security yesterday, I stressed the importance of revitalizing agriculture as a harbinger of the second Green Revolution. We have all along heard about high-sounding & lofty visions but without hard work, perseverance & diligence, they… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 11, 2023

Speaking at a national seminar on agriculture and food security, the prime minister emphasized the need to revitalize the agricultural sector as a catalyst for Pakistan’s second Green Revolution.

He envisioned agriculture becoming a significant driver of economic growth, ensuring food security that reinforces national security.

Sharif underscored that the seminar was not a mere rhetoric-laden event but marked the beginning of a long-awaited national effort towards the economic revival of the country, involving all stakeholders.

He expressed confidence in building a resilient economy based on internal strengths, shifting away from reliance on loans.

With determination and collective action, the prime minister affirmed the commitment to turn this vision into reality, forging a promising future for Pakistan.