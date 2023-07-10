NATIONAL

Minister vows justice for ‘anti-social elements’ engaged in social media propaganda

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Malik Ahmed Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), reaffirmed the unwavering support of the entire nation for the army chief, while emphasizing that those responsible for the social media propaganda campaign would soon face legal consequences as the investigation nears its completion.

Speaking to a news station, Khan stressed the importance of exposing the individuals behind the negative social media campaign, which was aimed at undermining the nation’s interests and meticulously planned.

He asserted that anti-state elements were actively working to politically and economically destabilize the country, and it was crucial to differentiate between hate speech and freedom of expression on social media platforms.

Khan emphasised the need to impose restrictions on platforms promoting hate speech, stating that while his party believed in the importance of a free media for national progress, certain individuals were crossing boundaries and exploiting the situation through false statements and negative propaganda.

He further highlighted that such actions amounted to a clear violation of the fundamental rights of every citizen, which the government was committed to protecting at any cost.

