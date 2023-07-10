Rasheed voices concerns over rise of fascism and lawlessness

RAWALPINDI: Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, former interior minister and leader of the Awami Muslim League (AML), expressed his deep concern over the prevailing state of affairs in Pakistan, describing it as a time of fascism, lawlessness, and barbarism.

In a tweet on Monday, the former minister revealed that in a disturbing turn of events, the houses of his friend, Syed Qasim Shah, were raided after midnight in an attempt to apprehend him.

Failing to locate him, the raiders ransacked the premises and, shockingly, took Shah’s 11-year-old son, Syed Aoun Muhammad, with them.

Rashid disclosed that his own house had been raided a total of five times, with no exception even for his deceased mother’s home, which remained untouched for the past three decades. The personnel conducting the raids confiscated his three telephones, laptops, watches, and cars. Despite court orders, his belongings have yet to be returned to him.

The former minister criticised the prevailing situation in Pakistan, citing a prevalence of jungle law, tyranny, fascism, brutality, and lawlessness.

Although Rashid contested elections for a single seat, he emphasized that his freedom to live without fear cannot be guaranteed solely through his tweets.

Rashid revealed the devastating impact these incidents have had on his life, stating that his properties were demolished, his employees were physically assaulted and had their limbs broken, resulting in their resignation from their jobs.

While acknowledging that he vehemently condemned the violence that took place on May 9, Rashid asserted that he would not succumb to pressure and hold a press conference. With pride in his noble lineage, he vowed to honour his commitments until his last breath.

The former minister expressed his fearlessness in the face of death, reiterating his motto that death is his beloved, prison is akin to his in-laws’ house, and chains are his jewellery. He deemed a person a loser only if they give up, firmly believing that victory can be snatched from the jaws of defeat by the grace of God.