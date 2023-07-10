PM’s son cleared of money laundering charges

LAHORE: In a significant development for the Sharif family, a special court in Lahore on Monday announced the acquittal of Suleman Shehbaz and other defendants in a money laundering case.

Judge Bakht Fakhar Behzad of the special central court delivered the verdict on the acquittal petitions filed by Shehbaz and the co-suspects.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had previously cleared Suleman Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the other accused of any involvement in the money laundering case.

It is worth noting that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz had already been acquitted of money laundering charges.

The special judge of the central court presided over the Rs 16 billion money laundering case against Shehbaz.

During the proceedings, the FIA informed the court that they found no evidence of money laundering or kickbacks against the accused.

Based on the charge sheet submitted by the agency, the court concluded that the accused had no connection to the case.

Counsel for Shahbaz asserted that there was no substantiation of money laundering against any of the accused.

Shahbaz, who returned to Pakistan, was granted pre-arrest bail in the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in 2020.

After spending four years in exile in London, Shehbaz surrendered before the high court upon his return to Pakistan on December 11 of last year.