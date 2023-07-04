NATIONAL

PTI moves ECP for electoral symbol

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday filed application the Election Commission of Pakistan for electoral symbol for the upcoming general polls.

“Bat” should be retained as electoral symbol of the party, the PTI submitted in the application.

According to the PTI spokesperson, “It is legally required to request and receive one’s preferred electoral symbol prior to the election. Only the bat symbol will be used by PTI candidates to contest the national and provincial elections.”

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had earlier directed political parties to submit their applications for the allotment of election symbols ahead of general election.

The electoral watchdog had stated that until July 19, applications can be submitted with the party leader’s signature. The ECP instructed the parties to include a list of the symbols they prioritise with their applications, saying the party leader’s signature is required.

According to the ECP, “Every application must include the address of the political party’s head office.”

 

 

