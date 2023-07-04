NATIONAL

KP sets Rs8.5b revenue target for current fiscal year

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has set an estimated target of Rs8.5 billion in revenue for the current fiscal year.

Last year, a similar target of Rs8.5 billion was set, but the provincial departments fell short of achieving it. Despite this, the government has maintained the same objective for the ongoing fiscal year.

According to sources in the Finance Department, the KP Revenue Authority, Excise and Taxation, local government, and other departments have been tasked with collecting Rs8.5 billion by the end of the current financial year. Thus far, these departments have collectively managed to collect Rs6.3 billion.

During the financial year 2021-22, these departments had collected Rs. 6.14 billion, resulting in an additional Rs1.6 billion being collected during the year. However, the target for that year was set at Rs8.5 billion.

The Finance Department stated that due to the failure in achieving the revenue target, the same objective has been retained for the ongoing fiscal year.

