ECP directs political parties to submit statements of accounts for FY 2022-2023

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday asked heads of all political parties to submit consolidated statement of accounts for financial year, 2022-23 ended on 30th June, 2023 to the commission on or before August 29, 2023.

According to an ECP notification, heads of all political parties, in terms of section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 read with section 204 of the Act ibid and rule 159 & 160 of the Election Rules, 2017, thereof, that they are required to file with the electoral watchdog their Consolidated Statement of Accounts for financial year, 2022-23 ended on June 30, 2023 on or before August 29, 2023.

It may be recalled that Section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 provides that a Political Party shall, in such a manner as may be prescribed, submit to the Commission, within sixty days from the close of a financial year, a consolidated statement of its accounts audited by a Chartered Accountant on Form-D containing:- (a). Annual income and expenses; (b). Sources of its funds; and (c). Assets and liabilities.

The statement to be submitted to the Election Commission shall accompany the report of a Chartered Accountant with regard to the audit of accounts of a political party and a certificate signed by an office-bearer authorized by the party Head stating that:- No funds were received by the party from any source prohibited under the Elections Act, 2017.

The statement of accounts contains an accurate picture of the financial position of the party.

The information given above is correct to the best of my knowledge and belief. The above statement is audited by the Charted Accountant and detailed report thereof is annexed.

The statement of accounts is to be submitted on Form-D as provided in the Elections Act, 2017. Printed Forms are available, free of cost, in the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and in the offices of the Provincial Election Commissioners, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Form-D / Proforma for source of funds are also available on ECP’s Website.

Overwriting should be avoided. The Membership / Certificate issued by ICAP in respect of Auditor engaged shall be annexed to the Form-D alongwith last valid renewal certificate.

The Form-D shall also accompany a legible copy of each of the bank statements for the period of 01.07.2022 to 30.06.2023 of the party, alongwith a bank reconciliation statement.

The subject statement shall be addressed to the Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan, Constitution Avenue, G-5/2, and Islamabad and shall be delivered through an office bearer of the party, duly authorized by the party head in terms of rule 156 of the Election Rules, 2017. Statements received through post, fax, courier service or any other mode shall not be accepted.