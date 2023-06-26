Peshawar university promotes anti-drug campaign with seminar, awareness walk

PESHAWAR: The Campus Coordination Committee (CCC) of the Agriculture University of Peshawar, in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, organized an awareness walk and seminar on the International Day against drugs, according to a press release issued on Monday.

The events were attended by several prominent figures including the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University, Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht, Regional Commander ANF KP Brigadier Abdul Manan, VC Islamia College University Peshawar Prof. Dr. Gul Majid Khan, VC University of Engineering and Technology Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Deputy Director ANF KP Malik Wajid Yusuf, officials, and students from various institutes including University of Peshawar, Khyber Medical University, Khyber Medical College, Khyber Dental College, Forest College, and other colleges.

The anti-narcotics awareness walk was led by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht and Regional Commander ANF KP Brigadier Abdul Manan. The walk commenced from PUTA Hall of Peshawar University and concluded at Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Hall.

During the seminar, VC Prof. Jehan Bakht and other guest speakers emphasized the urgent need for an awareness campaign against drugs, as they are rapidly spreading among the youth. They expressed concerns over the potential increase in the number of drug addicts if effective preventive measures are not implemented.

The speakers noted that individuals turn to drugs seeking temporary relief from stress and other ailments, which ultimately leads to their destruction. They further highlighted the alarming sight of youngsters openly consuming various drugs, emphasizing the responsibility of parents, teachers, and society to address this issue.

They urged parents and the civil society to play a crucial role in identifying and guiding such individuals towards the right path by providing education and seeking professional help.

Furthermore, the speakers called for periodic public awareness campaigns regarding addiction, sensitizing the youth about its detrimental effects on mental and physical health, as well as its implications from an Islamic perspective.

In recognition of their efforts, Regional Commander ANF KP Brigadier Abdul Manan distributed shields, while Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht presented certificates of appreciation to the organizers of the events.