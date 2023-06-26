Two dead in violent clash between rival transporter groups in Multan

MULTAN: In a tragic incident of violence, an armed clash between two groups of transporters at the Vehari Chowk bus stand in Multan resulted in the loss of two lives, as confirmed by the police on Monday.

The confrontation led to the deaths of Rana Mehran, identified as the brother of local Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Raja Sajjad, one Huzaifa Dogar, and another individual. Additionally, two bystanders were wounded during the crossfire.

Authorities have revealed that the Rana and Dogger groups have been engaged in a prolonged feud in the area. This clash is a continuation of the ongoing dispute between the two factions.

In a separate and distressing incident in Gujranwala, a woman and her four children were brutally murdered in Dogranwala, falling under the jurisdiction of Cantt police station. The victims were found to have been attacked with a sharp-edged weapon, as said by Capital Police Officer (CPO) Sarfaraz Ahmed while addressing the press.