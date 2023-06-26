CITY

Two dead in violent clash between rival transporter groups in Multan

KARACHI, PAKISTAN - JUNE 21: Dead bodies of hot weather victims are being placed at Edhi Morgue on Sunday, June 21, 2015 in Karachi, Pakistan. As many as 150 bodies have been shifted to Edhi morgue centre in the past 24 hours in Karachi, According to the senior officer Ahmad Edhi, the administration has decided to bury at least 30 abandoned corpses at Edhi graveyard due to lack of space. Intense hot weather, old aging and different diseases have been reported as a cause of their deaths, Edhi foundation confirmed. (Photo by Sabir Mazhar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

MULTAN: In a tragic incident of violence, an armed clash between two groups of transporters at the Vehari Chowk bus stand in Multan resulted in the loss of two lives, as confirmed by the police on Monday.

The confrontation led to the deaths of Rana Mehran, identified as the brother of local Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Raja Sajjad, one Huzaifa Dogar, and another individual. Additionally, two bystanders were wounded during the crossfire.

Authorities have revealed that the Rana and Dogger groups have been engaged in a prolonged feud in the area. This clash is a continuation of the ongoing dispute between the two factions.

In a separate and distressing incident in Gujranwala, a woman and her four children were brutally murdered in Dogranwala, falling under the jurisdiction of Cantt police station. The victims were found to have been attacked with a sharp-edged weapon, as said by Capital Police Officer (CPO) Sarfaraz Ahmed while addressing the press.

