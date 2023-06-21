Shifting the Tobacco Landscape: Philip Morris International’s commitment to scientifically substantiated alternatives

In today’s rapidly evolving world, technology and innovation have become the driving forces behind global advancements. This powerful combination has not only enabled multinational corporations to thrive but has also paved the way for the introduction of environmentally friendly and harm reducing products. As society increasingly advocates for a greener environment, companies are making substantial investments, totaling billions of dollars, in alternatives to cigarettes. These alternatives have gained remarkable traction, now being available in over 70 markets worldwide.

Senior representatives of Philip Morris International (PMI) recently convened in Switzerland for a noteworthy event to delve into the realm of harm reducing tobacco products. The event aimed to shed light on the ever-expanding accessibility of these science-backed alternatives and their significant potential in mitigating harm caused by cigarettes . More than 25 million adult smokers globally have embraced PMI’s alternatives, with an impressive 18 million successfully transitioning away from smoking altogether.

One of the major challenges that the company faces in some regions is the hostility and skepticism to the alternatives. Ironically, the very countries that oppose regulating these alternatives openly sell cigarettes. Although alternatives are not entirely without risk, their impact on tobacco harm reduction is significantly different when compared to the cigarettes currently available in the market. Expanding upon the matter, Gizelle Baker, VP of Global Scientific Engagement at PMI, shared, “When you’re looking at harm reduction, there’s a piece where you have to accept that although there is an ideal behavior that you would like to drive. There’s some level of inevitability of people who won’t go to where that ideal is.” For tobacco, this means quitting smoking. “Take the use of sugar for instance, we all know the effects it has on one’s health but you still have sugar being consumed in quantities that are vastly above what you would be recommending. Right?” she added. She then went on to clarify that harm reduction isn’t about prohibition, it’s about accepting that there is an ideal. But if you can’t eliminate the behavior, you can reduce the harm caused by people partaking in that behavior.

As the conversation delved deeper into the topic of harm reduction, Bertrand Bonvin, President Heat Not Burn, Philip Morris International (PMI) expressed the company’s clear intention behind its scientifically substantiated alternatives, stating, “Our intention is to make it unequivocal that this product is intended for individuals who choose to continue smoking and seek to consume nicotine or maintain the ritual associated with smoking despite knowing the risks it poses. We are just giving them an option to do it more responsibly by reducing the harm that a cigarette would do them.”

During the session, one of the points emphasized was the strategy of expanding the range of products offered by Philip Morris International (PMI) in middle and lower-income countries. This entails providing a diverse selection of options in the heated tobacco segment, Tommaso di Giovanni, VP of International Communications at PMI shared, “We believe that providing alternatives to smokers is crucial because it offers them a choice, recognizing that not everyone chooses to quit smoking. By offering technology-based or non-technology-based alternatives like pouches and snus, we give those who continue to smoke access to better options. These products are far less harmful than cigarettes, making them a significant driver for improving individual and public health outcomes.”

“While a company can make these products available, achieving widespread adoption requires support from various stakeholders, including governments, NGOs, and the public health community. Physicians also play a crucial role as they are often the first point of contact for smokers seeking guidance. It is important that everyone aligns their efforts in the same direction to drive change effectively. In some countries, particularly among populations with limited purchasing power, smoking rates tend to be higher. To address this, certain governments, like the UK, have taken the initiative to support these individuals. For example, the UK provides e-cigarettes under prescription for the less affluent part of their population, acknowledging that without such support, many would continue to purchase cigarettes. This proactive approach helps facilitate the transition to better alternatives.”

The advocacy for and provision of responsible alternatives by PMI align with the evolving demands of society and highlight the potential for reducing the harm caused by their smoking habits. By embracing technology, innovation, and a commitment to less harmful alternatives, PMI continues to contribute to the ongoing paradigm shift towards a tobacco landscape that prioritizes public health and the individual choices of smokers.