NATIONAL

Bilawal, Greece FM discuss ferry tragedy

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday telephones Greece Foreign Minister Vassilis Kaskarelis.

Taking to his twitter handle, Bilawal Bhutto said that during the telephonic conversation, they discussed important issues of bilateral interests.

Bilawal Bhutto and Vassilis Kaskarelis agreed to closely work together to facilitate Pakistanis in distress and for the identification and repatriation of retrieved bodies.

During the conversation, they discussed the tragic ferry disaster off the coast of Greece.

Bilawal termed his conversation with Greece Foreign Minister regarding ferry tragedy body recovery as very successful.

Previous article
Govt unveils ‘Economic Revival Plan’ as army vows allout support
Next article
Punjab govt, WB collaborate to digitize urban land records in pulse project
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Punjab govt, WB collaborate to digitize urban land records in pulse...

LAHORE: In a joint effort between the Punjab Government and the World Bank, the Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement Project (PULSE) has been launched...

Govt unveils ‘Economic Revival Plan’ as army vows allout support

How Indian media fabricates think tanks, journalists to churn out anti-China, Pakistan news?

Sikh group says Modi responsible for killing of Khalistani leader in Canada

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.