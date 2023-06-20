Bilawal, Greece FM discuss ferry tragedy

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday telephones Greece Foreign Minister Vassilis Kaskarelis.

Taking to his twitter handle, Bilawal Bhutto said that during the telephonic conversation, they discussed important issues of bilateral interests.

Bilawal Bhutto and Vassilis Kaskarelis agreed to closely work together to facilitate Pakistanis in distress and for the identification and repatriation of retrieved bodies.

During the conversation, they discussed the tragic ferry disaster off the coast of Greece.

Bilawal termed his conversation with Greece Foreign Minister regarding ferry tragedy body recovery as very successful.