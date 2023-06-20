Punjab govt, WB collaborate to digitize urban land records in pulse project

LAHORE: In a joint effort between the Punjab Government and the World Bank, the Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement Project (PULSE) has been launched to digitize urban land records in the province. The project aims to replace the outdated system of land records with a modernized and efficient digital platform, revolutionizing the way land transactions are conducted.

The communication team of PULSE informed this scribe that under the guidance of the Board of Revenue of the Punjab Government and with the support of the World Bank, the digitization process for rural land records in Punjab has successfully been completed by over ninety percent.



“Building on this achievement, PULSE has now shifted its focus to the digitization of urban land records, which includes comprehensive GIS mapping and the creation of computerized certified maps. To ensure the smooth implementation of the project, a consultative workshop was recently held, bringing together various stakeholders such as government departments, development authorities, leading real estate developers, and NGOs. Chaired by DG PLRA Saira Umar, the workshop provided a platform for detailed discussions on the project’s objectives and strategies,” they informed.

During the workshop, Project Director Asim Saleem highlighted the significant benefits of the digitization project. By replacing the antiquated khewat system with a modernized parcel system, fraudulent practices in land transactions can be curbed, and issues related to land disputes can be alleviated. The pilot project is already underway, with the computerization of land records and maps progressing steadily.

Addressing the attendees, DG PLRA Saira Umar explained the lack of uniformity and certification in urban land records across the province.

“Currently, multiple institutions independently compile land records, leading to inconsistencies. To address this challenge, a legal framework is being developed to ensure certified and standardized land records. Furthermore, artificial intelligence is being leveraged to expedite and enhance the digitization process,” she added.

The communication team of PULSE further informed that the Project, a five-year initiative, has been initiated with the World Bank committing $150 million to support its implementation. The project aims to digitize and consolidate land records across urban, peri-urban, and rural areas of Punjab, thereby enhancing transparency and efficiency in land transactions while mitigating disputes.

Through the creation of a digital inventory of lands throughout the province, the project seeks to provide a more accessible and streamlined process for buying and selling land. The Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) has formulated a comprehensive strategy for the digitization of urban land records, and with the generous funding from the World Bank, the five-year PULSE project is set to make a significant impact in the region.

The initiative holds great potential for the business and real estate sectors, as it will eliminate corruption and fraud in land transactions and provide a transparent and standardized platform for conducting business. With the digitization of land records, investors and developers can have confidence in the accuracy and reliability of information, fostering a favorable environment for economic growth and investment in Punjab.