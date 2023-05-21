NATIONAL

Two soldiers and three militants dead in KP offensive

By Staff Report
Pakistani army personnel patrol the streets following an attack by Taliban gunmen on a school in Peshawar on December 16, 2014. Taliban insurgents killed at least 130 people, most of them children, after storming an army-run school in one of Pakistan's bloodiest ever attacks. AFP PHOTO / FAROOQ NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Two Pakistan Army soldiers lost their lives while engaging in a fierce exchange of fire with three militants during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the Tank city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a press statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted the operation based on intelligence reports regarding the presence of militants in the area.

The operation resulted in the successful elimination of the terrorists.

The ISPR said that the slain terrorists were known for their involvement in various acts of terrorism against both security forces and innocent civilians.

However, during the intense gun battle, Naik Muhammad Atiq (39, hailing from District Chakwal) and Naik Rajab Ali (36, from District Attock) valiantly fought and embraced martyrdom.

The area is currently being thoroughly sanitised to ensure the complete eradication of any remaining terrorists.

“The security forces of Pakistan are unwavering in their commitment to eliminate the menace of terrorism, and the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” declared the ISPR.

Previous article
Asif: GHQ ‘attack’ orchestrated to serve India’s objectives
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Involvement of ombudsman office provides government jobs to 32

LAHORE: In compliance with the orders of Ombudsman Punjab retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, the District Education Authority of Bhakkar has issued appointment letters...

Erdogan eyes third decade of rule in historic runoff

AI and Pakistan are not moving together

Irritated, frustrated

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.