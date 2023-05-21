Two soldiers and three militants dead in KP offensive

ISLAMABAD: Two Pakistan Army soldiers lost their lives while engaging in a fierce exchange of fire with three militants during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the Tank city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a press statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted the operation based on intelligence reports regarding the presence of militants in the area.

The operation resulted in the successful elimination of the terrorists.

The ISPR said that the slain terrorists were known for their involvement in various acts of terrorism against both security forces and innocent civilians.

However, during the intense gun battle, Naik Muhammad Atiq (39, hailing from District Chakwal) and Naik Rajab Ali (36, from District Attock) valiantly fought and embraced martyrdom.

The area is currently being thoroughly sanitised to ensure the complete eradication of any remaining terrorists.

“The security forces of Pakistan are unwavering in their commitment to eliminate the menace of terrorism, and the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” declared the ISPR.