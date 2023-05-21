NATIONAL

Iqbal likens protests against Imran’s arrest to ‘Pakistan’s 9/11’

By Staff Report
Pakistani Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal (C) speaks to media outside an accountability court where sacked prime minister Nawaz Sharif appeared to face corruption charges in Islamabad on October 2, 2017. Sacked Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made a second appearance before an anti-corruption court on October 2, as officials said he would be indicted at a later hearing on corruption charges that could ultimately see him jailed. / AFP PHOTO / AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has condemned the “vandalism” of sensitive state installations “by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers,” describing the protests that followed the arrest on May 9 of former prime minister Imran Khan as “9/11 attacks” on Pakistan’s national interests.

In an interview with APP, the minister expressed regret over the “destruction caused by PTI workers, including the targeting of symbols of Pakistan’s pride such as the residence of Lahore corps’ commander, martyrs’ monument, fighter jets from the 1965 war, and the Chagai mountain model.

According to Iqbal, the actions of the PTI workers were unprecedentedly irrational and unacceptable. He likened the incident to the deadly September 11 attacks carried out in the US in 2001, saying it was equivalent to 9/11 for Pakistan Army.

He emphasised that these acts of violence not only targeted Pakistan’s heritage but also attacked the pride of the security departments.

The minister expressed concern over the selective targeting of symbols with a link to national heritage or the pride of the Pakistan Army, suggesting there may be a scheme or method behind this madness.

He stressed that such serious offenses could not be tolerated or forgiven, drawing a parallel to the legal actions taken against those who attacked Capitol Hill in Washington and the exemplary punishment handed out by UK courts for involvement in street riots and looting.

Iqbal stated that evidence-based legal proceedings would be initiated against those involved in the subversive activities. He clarified that individuals who caused destruction in civilian areas would be prosecuted under civil law, while those who attacked military installations would be tried under the Army Act.

The minister expressed concern that the PTI’s subversive activities were bringing joy to Pakistan’s enemies and causing pain to the nation. He highlighted the efforts of the current government in facing the economic crisis inherited from the previous regime and praised the steps taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to streamline affairs and yield positive results.

Iqbal attributed the issue of inflation to the PTI’s four-year rule, which damaged investment under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. He claimed that the PTI government initiated inflation by devaluing the rupee and allowing excessive imports for artificial growth and personal benefits.

Regarding CPEC, the minister emphasized its significance as a game-changer project for Pakistan and the entire region. He noted the substantial investments made by China during the previous government’s tenure and criticized the PTI government for targeting the CPEC projects and slowing down their progress.

He highlighted the incumbent government’s focus on reviving CPEC, including recent joint initiatives with Iran in Gwadar.

Iqbal stressed the need to develop industries on modern lines to steer the economy towards prosperity. He mentioned the government’s efforts to develop a framework based on five Es (Exports, E-Pakistan, Equity, Energy, and Environment) as a strategy to overcome the financial crisis and create a stable platform for Pakistan’s development.

The minister acknowledged the challenge of meeting the development budget in the prevailing economic situation, stating that the envelope for the next fiscal year is limited.

He suggested focusing on projects nearing completion and highlighted the importance of securing and strengthening seaports, improving communication infrastructure, promoting higher education and information technology, and uplifting the agriculture sector.

