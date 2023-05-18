May 9 violence: Ex-MNA, two Sindh MPAs part ways with PTI

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Wednesday suffered another setback as former MNA Aamer Kiani and two Sindh MPAs reportedly decided to part ways with the party.

Kiani not only announced quitting the PTI, but also end to his political career.

Speaking to a private Tv channel, the PTI loyalist and former MNA said he took the decision in the wake of the attack on the military installations in Rawalpindi and Lahore. He said he belongs to a military family, and expressed deep regrets at the attack on the GHQ in Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander House in Lahore.

“Now i will only hold one flag. We will now live with only the green crescent flag,” Kiani added. He also claimed he will not join any political party, including the PDM.

On the other hand, two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs from Sindh parted ways with the party in protest against May 9 violence, wherein military installations were attacked following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

According to details, two PTI MPAs – Sanjay Gangwani and Kareem Bux Gabol – announced quitting the party following the ‘attack on GHQ in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore’.

In a statement, Sanjay Gangwani said that he was also quitting politics while condemning the ‘vandalism of military installations’ on May 9.

Earlier on Tuesday, PTI MNA from Karachi Mahmood Moulvi announced parting ways with party.

The PTI MNA announced that he is resigning from the PTI in light of the attacks on military installations during violent protests on May 9 in the country after the arrest of Imran Khan.

“I have never gone against, nor will I ever go against the army,” he said. Moulvi further revealed that he might join a charitable organisation or form a new political party.

‘Yasmin Rashid, Mehmoodur Rasheed held ‘responsible’ for arson’

On the other hand, Ibad Farooq, PTI ticket-holder from PP-149, held PTI senior leaders – Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed ‘responsible’ for Corps Commander vandalism on May 9.

In a video statement issued on Wednesday, Ibad Farooq said PTI leaders – Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and others telephoned party workers including him to reach Liberty Chowk.

Protestors were told to set Corps Commander on fire by the PTI leaders, Ibad alleged. “Whatever happened in Corps Commander was not right.”

Ibad Farooq also announced to return his PTI election ticket for PP-149.