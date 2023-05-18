LHC to hear Imran’s plea against ECP proceedings to remove him as PTI chief on Friday

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday fixed for hearing Imran Khan’s plea against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) proceedings to remove him from his position as party chairperson following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

A five-member bench of the Lahore High Court (IHC) headed by Justice Shahd Bilal Hassan will hear the petitions of Imran Khan on May 19.

The petition pleaded with the court to declare ECP’s proceedings seeking removal of Imran Khan as party head “null and void”.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) stopped the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from removing Imran Khan as chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

Toshakhna judgement

It is pertinent to note here that in the written judgment, the ECP said: “As per the statement of Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended its order barring authorities from arresting former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in cases — including those that are undisclosed — registered across the country until May 31.

Imran’s lawyer, Barrister Gohar, additional attorney general and advocate general appeared before court.

During the course of the proceedings, the government’s lawyer requested more time from court to provide information about the cases filed against the PTI chairman.

The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing until May 31.