NATIONAL

Pakistan expresses grief over loss of lives from floods in Turkey

By Anadolu Agency
ISTANBUL, TURKIYE - NOVEMBER 25: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistanâs Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hold a joint news conference on November 25, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkiye. (Photo by Mustafa Kamaci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives and infrastructural destruction due to massive rains and floods in the southeastern provinces of Adiyaman and Sanliurfa in Turkey, which are already struggling to recover from the February 6 twin earthquakes.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement that Islamabad stands in solidarity with Ankara in its efforts to handle the natural calamity, which has so far claimed 14 lives.

Offering condolences to the families of the deceased, Sharif said Islamabad will do whatever possible to assist Ankara in this trying hour.

Heavy downpours caused a river, especially in Adiyaman’s Tut district and in Malatya’s Dogansehir district, to overflow causing flooding, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters.

The Sanliurfa Governor’s Office announced on Twitter that education at all levels was suspended on Wednesday and Thursday.

Around 300 rescuers, including divers, continue their search and rescue efforts in and around the river.

Disaster teams, police, gendarmerie, and municipality staff continue to evacuate areas at risk of flooding.

This comes after Adiyaman and Sanliurfa were hit last month by twin earthquakes that devastated southern Turkey and left nearly 48,500 dead.

Previous article
Pakistan, US seek to strengthen climate cooperation
Anadolu Agency
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Military denies drone attack after two children killed in S. Waziristan...

ISLAMABAD: The army attacked a militant hideout near the Afghanistan border Wednesday, prompting a shootout that killed eight of the insurgents and two children...

Sharif directs Foreign Office to engage with US for Aafia Siddiqui’s release

US urged TikTok to part ways with Chinese ByteDance to avoid a national ban

Transgender bill: top religious body says ‘self-perceived identity’ is un-Islamic

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.