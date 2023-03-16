Pakistan expresses grief over loss of lives from floods in Turkey

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives and infrastructural destruction due to massive rains and floods in the southeastern provinces of Adiyaman and Sanliurfa in Turkey, which are already struggling to recover from the February 6 twin earthquakes.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement that Islamabad stands in solidarity with Ankara in its efforts to handle the natural calamity, which has so far claimed 14 lives.

Offering condolences to the families of the deceased, Sharif said Islamabad will do whatever possible to assist Ankara in this trying hour.

Heavy downpours caused a river, especially in Adiyaman’s Tut district and in Malatya’s Dogansehir district, to overflow causing flooding, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters.

The Sanliurfa Governor’s Office announced on Twitter that education at all levels was suspended on Wednesday and Thursday.

Around 300 rescuers, including divers, continue their search and rescue efforts in and around the river.

Disaster teams, police, gendarmerie, and municipality staff continue to evacuate areas at risk of flooding.

This comes after Adiyaman and Sanliurfa were hit last month by twin earthquakes that devastated southern Turkey and left nearly 48,500 dead.