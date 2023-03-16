Sports

Liverpool’s Bajcetic to miss rest of season with injury

By Reuters
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: ( THE SUN OUT,THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Stefan Bajcetic of Liverpool during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on March 11, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

LONDON: Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic’s breakthrough season has ended due to an adductor injury, the 18-year-old said on Thursday.

Bajcetic missed Liverpool’s 1-0 Champions League last-16 second-leg defeat by Real Madrid on Wednesday as the Premier League club crashed out of the competition 6-2 on aggregate.

“Unfortunately I’ve picked up an injury that will keep me out until the end of the season,” Bajcetic said on Instagram.

“It’s very sad to say goodbye to this amazing season for me but I understand this is part of football and will only make me stronger physically and mentally.”

Bajcetic’s emergence has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing campaign for Liverpool, who are sixth in the Premier League standings, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played a game more.

The Spaniard has made 21 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring one goal.

