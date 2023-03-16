NATIONAL

Canal tragedy: Rescuers fish out all 18 bodies of devotees

By Staff Report

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The divers of Rescue 1122 on Thursday culminated its operation with fishing out of all 18 bodies of devotees drowned after a tractor-trolley plunged into DG Canal at Basiti Bhanda near Choti Zareen last Friday.

According to Asad Mustafa, the spokesperson for Rescue 1122, the rescuers recovered bodies of Ruqqia, 40, five-year-old Wafadar and three-month-old Abdullah on Thursday, taking the number of recovered bodies from the canal to 18.

He informed that the operation was completed on seventh day of the tragedy in which 18 devotees who were travelling to Sakhi Sarwat to attend a fair, had drowned after the tractor-trolley they were travelling in, skidded of road and plunged into the canal.

According to initial investigation, speeding and failure of brakes of the vehicle resulted in the tragedy. The report added that the driver lost control of the tractor-trolley at a speed-breaker on the road due to which it skidded off the road and plunged into the canal.

Previous article
Liverpool’s Bajcetic to miss rest of season with injury
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

LHC bars police from arresting Imran until tomorrow

-- Judge bars PTI from holding planned Sunday rally LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) extended the postponement of the police operation for the arrest...

Canada high commission introduces Ambassador for a Day to celebrate women’s day

Military denies drone attack after two children killed in S. Waziristan offensive

Sharif directs Foreign Office to engage with US for Aafia Siddiqui’s release

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.