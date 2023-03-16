Canal tragedy: Rescuers fish out all 18 bodies of devotees

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The divers of Rescue 1122 on Thursday culminated its operation with fishing out of all 18 bodies of devotees drowned after a tractor-trolley plunged into DG Canal at Basiti Bhanda near Choti Zareen last Friday.

According to Asad Mustafa, the spokesperson for Rescue 1122, the rescuers recovered bodies of Ruqqia, 40, five-year-old Wafadar and three-month-old Abdullah on Thursday, taking the number of recovered bodies from the canal to 18.

He informed that the operation was completed on seventh day of the tragedy in which 18 devotees who were travelling to Sakhi Sarwat to attend a fair, had drowned after the tractor-trolley they were travelling in, skidded of road and plunged into the canal.

According to initial investigation, speeding and failure of brakes of the vehicle resulted in the tragedy. The report added that the driver lost control of the tractor-trolley at a speed-breaker on the road due to which it skidded off the road and plunged into the canal.